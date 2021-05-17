Overview

Dr. Ajay Krishen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Krishen works at Cardiology Associates in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.