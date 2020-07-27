Overview of Dr. Ajay Labroo, MD

Dr. Ajay Labroo, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University of Illinois College of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Labroo works at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Cardiology - Panama City in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.