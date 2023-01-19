Dr. Ajaya Tummala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tummala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajaya Tummala, MD
Overview of Dr. Ajaya Tummala, MD
Dr. Ajaya Tummala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Tummala works at
Dr. Tummala's Office Locations
Willis-Knighton Cardiology2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent staff and nursing. Dr Tummala always explains things thoroughly so I know exactly what is going on. He is such a nice person.
About Dr. Ajaya Tummala, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1487628194
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tummala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tummala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tummala using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tummala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tummala has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tummala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Tummala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tummala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tummala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tummala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.