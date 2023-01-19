Overview of Dr. Ajaya Tummala, MD

Dr. Ajaya Tummala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.



Dr. Tummala works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.