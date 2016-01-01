Dr. Ajendra Sohal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajendra Sohal, MD
Dr. Ajendra Sohal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Dr. Sohal's Office Locations
Parkway Medical Rehabilitation9229 Queens Blvd Ste CU17, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 268-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ajendra Sohal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1154399111
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- SMS Med Coll, Rajasthan U, Jaipur
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
