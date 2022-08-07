Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janardhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|Stony Brook University|Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, North Okaloosa Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.
Locations
Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Niceville552 Twin Cities Blvd Ste A, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 862-1753Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Fort Walton Beach1032 Mar Walt Dr Unit 110, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 862-1753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A. J. Is a great doctor, I am so sorry he has left our area as I believe he was the best cardiologist in this area. Has excellent credentials and training. He put in a pacemaker for me and I have had no problems with it. I would highly recommend him! Martha Jan Omley,Niceville, FL
About Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518172279
Education & Certifications
- Washington University St Louis & Barnes Hosp Consortium|Washington University St Louis &amp; Barnes Hosp Consortium
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Washington University|Washington University School Of Medicine
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|Stony Brook University|Stony Brook University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
