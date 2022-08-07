See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Niceville, FL
Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|Stony Brook University|Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, North Okaloosa Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.

Dr. Janardhan works at Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Niceville in Niceville, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Niceville
    552 Twin Cities Blvd Ste A, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 862-1753
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Fort Walton Beach
    1032 Mar Walt Dr Unit 110, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 862-1753
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • North Okaloosa Medical Center
  • Parrish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporary Pacing Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Janardhan?

    Aug 07, 2022
    Dr. A. J. Is a great doctor, I am so sorry he has left our area as I believe he was the best cardiologist in this area. Has excellent credentials and training. He put in a pacemaker for me and I have had no problems with it. I would highly recommend him! Martha Jan Omley,Niceville, FL
    Martha Jan Omley — Aug 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Janardhan to family and friends

    Dr. Janardhan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Janardhan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD.

    About Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518172279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University St Louis &amp; Barnes Hosp Consortium|Washington University St Louis &amp;amp; Barnes Hosp Consortium
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington University|Washington University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|Stony Brook University|Stony Brook University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janardhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janardhan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janardhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janardhan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janardhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Janardhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janardhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janardhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janardhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ajit Janardhan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.