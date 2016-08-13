Overview

Dr. Ajit Pai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pai works at Michiana Surgery Center LLC in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.