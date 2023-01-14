See All Nephrologists in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Ajith Kuriakose, MD

Nephrology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ajith Kuriakose, MD

Dr. Ajith Kuriakose, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their fellowship with State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook

Dr. Kuriakose works at Beaumont Nephrology Associates in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuriakose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Office
    710 S 8th St Ste A, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 838-9944
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
  • Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
  • Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center
  • Tyler County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Difficult-to-Control Hypertension Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ajith Kuriakose, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1073772224
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    • State University of New York At Buffalo / School of Dental Medicine
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajith Kuriakose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuriakose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuriakose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuriakose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuriakose works at Beaumont Nephrology Associates in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kuriakose’s profile.

    Dr. Kuriakose has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuriakose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuriakose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuriakose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuriakose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuriakose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

