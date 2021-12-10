Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akash Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Akash Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Howsden Dermatology1919 S Shiloh Rd Ste 300, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 278-4992
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Very efficient Doctor
About Dr. Akash Patel, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811955792
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.