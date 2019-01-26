Dr. Haq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akasha Haq, MD
Dr. Akasha Haq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Jencare Neighborhood Medical Centers8019 Dixie Hwy Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40258 Directions (502) 333-3121
Uofl Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 367-3360
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Haq is my doctor and I highly recommend her to others. She is both caring and professional, and listens carefully to my concerns. I was diagnosed with diabetes a year ago and she has been very supportive and encourages me to work harder to take better care of myself.
- English, Urdu
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Haq accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haq speaks Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.