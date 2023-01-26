Dr. Akber Safi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akber Safi, MD
Overview of Dr. Akber Safi, MD
Dr. Akber Safi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Safi's Office Locations
North County Internists15721 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Safi has been my GP for 4 years now. I am very satisfied with his care.
About Dr. Akber Safi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1215264189
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Safi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safi.
