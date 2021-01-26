Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akram Ibrahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Akram Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Akram Ibrahim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations
Southeastern Cardiology Associates PC2121 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 243-4500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. Listens and responds to problems. Would definitely recommend him to anyone. Thanks again for your kindness and support from your staff. Janice Grier
About Dr. Akram Ibrahim, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1508029802
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
