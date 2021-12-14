Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akshay Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Akshay Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Idaho Gastroenterology Associates2235 E Gala St, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 887-3724
Idaho Gastroenterology Associates425 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 343-6458
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, patient, caring and skillful
About Dr. Akshay Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1255542338
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Hernia, Esophageal Motility Disorders and Dysphagia, and more.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.