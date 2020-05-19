Overview of Dr. Akshay Mehta, MD

Dr. Akshay Mehta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gardena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Of Gardena, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Memorial Hospital of Gardena Family Practice Clinic in Gardena, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA and Lynwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.