Dr. Akshay Yadhati, MD
Overview of Dr. Akshay Yadhati, MD
Dr. Akshay Yadhati, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Dr. Yadhati's Office Locations
Ortho Rhode Island - Providence285 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 7:00pmSunday2:00pm - 7:00pm
Ortho Rhode Island - Warwick300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Ortho, RI is a beautifully remodeled old factory building with a pleasant, clean and bright view upon entering. The waiting area is very spacious. The staff, Including the receptionists, medical assistants and Xray Techs are very friendly and helpful. Dr. Yadhati is one of the best surgeons I've had the opportunity to have as my doctor. He has a pleasant, caring quality with a calm mannerism. Two years ago I had a spine surgery, and I had never felt better. He did an excellent and impeccable job on my back. Dr. Yadhati is very knowledgeable. He took the time to listen and address any questions or concerns I had and offered different options for me to consider. Today, I have a new back and I thank God for Dr. Yadhati. He is a blessing to have as your doctor. I am confident to recommend him to my family members or anyone else who may need the same work done.
About Dr. Akshay Yadhati, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah - Department of Orthopedic Surgery
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Jefferson Medical College
- University of Delaware
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yadhati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yadhati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yadhati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yadhati has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yadhati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadhati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadhati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadhati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadhati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.