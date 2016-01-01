Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al Benson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Medical Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1891761532
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital
- State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
