Overview of Dr. Alan Anz, MD

Dr. Alan Anz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Capital Region Medical Center, Lake Regional Health System, Samaritan Hospital and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Anz works at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.