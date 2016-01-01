Overview of Dr. Alan Baer, MD

Dr. Alan Baer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Baer works at Medstar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sjögren's Syndrome, Gout and Ankylosing Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.