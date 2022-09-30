See All General Surgeons in Sheffield, AL
Dr. Alan Billsby, DO

General Surgery
3.7 (16)
Map Pin Small Sheffield, AL
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Billsby, DO

Dr. Alan Billsby, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.

Dr. Billsby works at Shoals Primary Care in Sheffield, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Billsby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shoals Primary Care
    342 COX BLVD, Sheffield, AL 35660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 383-4473
  2. 2
    500 N Montgomery Ave Ste 7, Sheffield, AL 35660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Helen Keller Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Alan Billsby, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871530766
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Central Michigan University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Billsby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Billsby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Billsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Billsby works at Shoals Primary Care in Sheffield, AL. View the full address on Dr. Billsby’s profile.

    Dr. Billsby has seen patients for Peptic Ulcer, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billsby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Billsby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billsby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

