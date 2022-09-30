Dr. Alan Billsby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Billsby, DO
Overview of Dr. Alan Billsby, DO
Dr. Alan Billsby, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.
Dr. Billsby's Office Locations
Shoals Primary Care342 COX BLVD, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 383-4473
- 2 500 N Montgomery Ave Ste 7, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly very thorough great doctor.. I wish I could see him for everything highly recommend!
About Dr. Alan Billsby, DO
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1871530766
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hosp
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Central Michigan University
Dr. Billsby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billsby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billsby has seen patients for Peptic Ulcer, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billsby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Billsby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billsby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.