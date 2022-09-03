See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Alan Brau, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Bethlehem, PA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Brau, MD

Dr. Alan Brau, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.

Dr. Brau works at Specialty Physician Associates in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Fountain Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brau's Office Locations

    Specialty Physician Associates
    3445 High Point Blvd Ste 202, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 868-8850
    St. Luke's Hospital Sleep Disorders Center
    701 Ostrum St Fl 2, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-0224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 03, 2022
    Dr Brau is a highly competent doctor who shows genuine concern for his patients. He is a great listener and makes you feel heard. His treatments plans are highly personalized and he gives you a clear plan going forward. Previous to my visit with Dr Brau, I saw a different provider within the system for sleep disorders and left feeling defeated and dismissed. I felt shamed for voicing my concerns with the condescending, unnamed doctor. My appointment with Dr Brau couldn’t have been more different in the best possible way. It seems to be increasingly difficult to find doctors who take a genuine interest in helping patients navigate their conditions. I didn’t feel rushed. I feel like a heavy weight was finally lifted given my experience with other providers. I am so happy to have finally found Dr Brau. I recommend Dr Brau highly and without reservation. His office staff was also fantastic.
    Jen R — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Brau, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134156938
    Education & Certifications

    • Graduate Hospital
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Brau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brau has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

