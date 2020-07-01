Dr. Alan Catanzariti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catanzariti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Catanzariti, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Catanzariti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
West Penn Hospital4800 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 688-7580
The Foot and Ankle Institute of W. Pa.4955 Steubenville Pike Ste 180, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (412) 787-7005
Pittsburgh Cardiac Electrophysiology Associates PC2566 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 858-7699
Valley Medical Facilities Inc25 Heckel Rd, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 777-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Catanzariti did extensive surgical repairs to my injured ankle. My experience was nothing but positive. He was very informative about my MRI results and explained my options. The surgery went smoothly and I had absolutely no pain. I followed his instructions and had no problems. I am beginning the physical therapy stage and my therapist was surprised at how well I healed. I had an incision on the outer ankle and also arthroscopic incisions on the inside of the ankle. All wounds healed beautifully. I would highly recommend Dr. C to anyone who needs ankle or foot repairs! I thought he had a wonderful bedside manner. He explained everything and was kind and considerate!
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1023098498
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Catanzariti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catanzariti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catanzariti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catanzariti has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catanzariti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Catanzariti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catanzariti.
