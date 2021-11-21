See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Rockville, MD
Dr. Alan Chanales, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Chanales, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Chanales works at ALAN S. CHANALES M.D. in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alan S. Chanales M.d.
    15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 205, Rockville, MD 20850 (301) 330-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 21, 2021
    Dr. Chanales treated my wife 23 years ago for a life-threatening pulmonary disease. I am convince we could have never found a better pulmonologist anywhere. My wife's illness last 3 months. The ICU nurses told me when we first brought her in, "Dr. Chanales will do everything he can for your wife. They were right. My wife survived the illness (ARDS), which has a survival rate of 50 pct.
    Bill — Nov 21, 2021
    About Dr. Alan Chanales, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1093719023
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • V A New Jersey Health Care System - East Orange
    Internship
    • Brookdale Hosp Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Chanales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chanales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chanales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chanales works at ALAN S. CHANALES M.D. in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Chanales’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chanales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chanales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

