Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Myrtle Beach, SC
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Cohen, DO

Dr. Alan Cohen, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Med and Sur|Des Moines University - College of Osteopathic Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Health Specialists - Pulmonology
    906 MEDICAL CIR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 560-5408
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Emphysema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Select Health of South Carolina
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 25, 2021
    My experience is apparently much the same as former reviewers Fonesca, Priest and Gibson. I couldn't have said it better. Dr. Cohen is a good guy; humble, helpful, has a sense of humor, listens, is honest and instills trust in his patients. He takes his time, nothing is rushed and, again, I can't impress this enough, HE LISTENS. That's so important to me when choosing a doctor. I feel safe with him and trust in his decisions on my behalf and, if a 10 were available, I'd give him a 10. He deserves it! His staff is just like him. They are warm, friendly, capable and caring people. I have met only one other doctor in my life to whom I would give this glowing review and believe me, I have met many, many doctors. I really like Dr. Cohen and his staff, very much. I HATE his air conditioning. Too hot for me, and I'd still go if his office were in a sweatshop!
    Lorraine Holst — Jul 25, 2021
    About Dr. Alan Cohen, DO

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265461842
    Education & Certifications

    • Drexel University College of Medicine|Med Coll Penn|Med College Penn
    • Mercy Catheterization Med Center|Mercy Catholic Medical Center|Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital|Mt Sinai Med Ctr
    • Comm Hosp S Broward|Comm Hospital S Broward|South Broward Community Health Services
    • College Of Osteopathic Med and Sur|Des Moines University - College of Osteopathic Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Cohen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

