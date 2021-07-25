Overview of Dr. Alan Cohen, DO

Dr. Alan Cohen, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Med and Sur|Des Moines University - College of Osteopathic Medicine &amp; Surgery|Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.