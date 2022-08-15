Overview of Dr. Alan Cohen, MD

Dr. Alan Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Los Alamitos Medical Center - Southland Medical Institute in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.