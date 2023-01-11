Overview of Dr. Alan Discont, DPM

Dr. Alan Discont, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Discont works at Alan Discont in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.