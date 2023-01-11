Dr. Alan Discont, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Discont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Discont, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alan Discont, DPM
Dr. Alan Discont, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Discont works at
Dr. Discont's Office Locations
-
1
Family Foot & Ankle Care PC600 S Dobson Rd Ste D35, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 732-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Alta Health Network
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremark Pharmacy
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lutheran Preferred
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicaid
- MedPartners
- Mercy Care
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Life
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Discont?
Dr. Discont took his time with me in diagnosing my foot issue and explained everything. Very personable and attentive along with the whole staff!
About Dr. Alan Discont, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1063463305
Education & Certifications
- Mesa General Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Discont has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Discont accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Discont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Discont works at
Dr. Discont has seen patients for Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Discont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Discont. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Discont.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Discont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Discont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.