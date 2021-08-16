Overview of Dr. Alan Drucker, MD

Dr. Alan Drucker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.



Dr. Drucker works at Alan J Drucker MD Inc in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.