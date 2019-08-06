Overview of Dr. Alan Ertel, MD

Dr. Alan Ertel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Ertel works at ALAN N ERTEL MD in Arlington, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA and Somerville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.