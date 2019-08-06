Dr. Alan Ertel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ertel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Ertel, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Ertel, MD
Dr. Alan Ertel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Ertel works at
Dr. Ertel's Office Locations
-
1
Alan N. Ertel MD PC22 Mill St Ste 302, Arlington, MA 02476 Directions (781) 646-7730
-
2
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 492-3500Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 629-6000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ertel?
In a word: wonderful! I saw Dr. Ertel today (in his Somerville office) for a follow-up visit re my wonky right wrist, and he was so generous with his time and expertise. I love how explains everything with such satisfying granularity, even down to the story of Colles' fracture's namesake. I wish all doctors were like the compassionate and meticulous Dr. Ertel.
About Dr. Alan Ertel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1487649281
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ertel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ertel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ertel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ertel works at
Dr. Ertel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ertel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ertel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ertel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ertel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ertel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.