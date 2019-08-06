See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arlington, MA
Dr. Alan Ertel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Ertel, MD

Dr. Alan Ertel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Ertel works at ALAN N ERTEL MD in Arlington, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA and Somerville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ertel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan N. Ertel MD PC
    22 Mill St Ste 302, Arlington, MA 02476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 646-7730
  2. 2
    Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry
    330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 492-3500
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 629-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Ertel?

    Aug 06, 2019
    In a word: wonderful! I saw Dr. Ertel today (in his Somerville office) for a follow-up visit re my wonky right wrist, and he was so generous with his time and expertise. I love how explains everything with such satisfying granularity, even down to the story of Colles' fracture's namesake. I wish all doctors were like the compassionate and meticulous Dr. Ertel.
    Ann H. — Aug 06, 2019
    About Dr. Alan Ertel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
