Overview

Dr. Alan Gross, MD is a Pulmonologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Gross works at Premier Medical Group - Internal Medicine Division in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.