Dr. Alan Kogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Kogan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Kogan works at
Chicagoland Cardiology - Evanston1000 Central St Ste 730, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2250
Presence Medical Group7380 N Lincoln Ave, Lincolnwood, IL 60712 Directions (847) 679-6857Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Presence Saint Francis Hospital800 Austin St Ste 501, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 905-1001
- 4 3633 W Lake Ave Ste 206, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 901-0880
- 5 800 Oak St, Winnetka, IL 60093 Directions (847) 446-2300
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Accepts most major Health Plans.
Dr. Kogan has been my Cardiac Physician for 9 years. He is extremely attentive in listening to my questions/ concerns and provides a complete exam. During my visit, Dr. Kogan was focused 100% on me. The office staff is also very professional and took great care during my tests.
- Presby St Lukes Hospital
- Rush Copley Med Center Rush System For Health Aurora
- Presby-St Lukes Hosp
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
