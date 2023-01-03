See All Pediatricians in Riverside, CA
Dr. Alan Kwasman, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alan Kwasman, MD

Dr. Alan Kwasman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Kwasman works at Pediatric Medical Group of Riverside in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kwasman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Medical Group of Riverside
    6950 Brockton Ave Ste 5, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 590-4811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Kwasman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558383091
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jersey City Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
