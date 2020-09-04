See All Dermatologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Alan Levy, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (51)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Levy, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Levy works at Levy Dermatology in Memphis, TN with other offices in Collierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Levy Dermatology PC
    6254 POPLAR AVE, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 624-3333
    Hanissian Healthcare
    1125 Schilling Blvd E Ste 105, Collierville, TN 38017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 977-9876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Age Spots
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Skin Aging
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 04, 2020
    My husband had an appointment with Denise who quickly found a problem spot that turned out to be melanoma. :( Denise got us an appointment with Dr. Levine for surgery. Dr. Levine and her nurse Rachel were amazing and very patient with the amount of questions we had. They both explained the process in a very understandable way which eased our anxiety about everything and we can't thank them enough. I would highly recommend any of the doctors at Levy Dermatology for all of your skin needs.
    Stacey R. — Sep 04, 2020
    About Dr. Alan Levy, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497978340
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sciences Ctr
    Internship
    • University Of Tennessee
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levy has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

