Dr. Alan Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Levy, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
Levy Dermatology PC6254 POPLAR AVE, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 624-3333
Hanissian Healthcare1125 Schilling Blvd E Ste 105, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (205) 977-9876
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had an appointment with Denise who quickly found a problem spot that turned out to be melanoma. :( Denise got us an appointment with Dr. Levine for surgery. Dr. Levine and her nurse Rachel were amazing and very patient with the amount of questions we had. They both explained the process in a very understandable way which eased our anxiety about everything and we can't thank them enough. I would highly recommend any of the doctors at Levy Dermatology for all of your skin needs.
About Dr. Alan Levy, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sciences Ctr
- University Of Tennessee
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.