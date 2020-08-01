Dr. Alan Liftin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liftin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Liftin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Liftin, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Liftin works at
Locations
-
1
Alan J Liftin MD22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 103, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 535-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liftin?
He is a brilliant doctor and truly cares about his patients. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Alan Liftin, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1477557304
Education & Certifications
- University Penn
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Dermatology Abington Mem Hosp, Internal Medicine Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Dermatopathology Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Anatomic And Clinical
- Abington Meml Hospital
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liftin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liftin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liftin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liftin works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Liftin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liftin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liftin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liftin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.