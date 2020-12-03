Dr. Alan Margolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Margolis, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Margolis, MD
Dr. Alan Margolis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Amherst College and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Margolis works at
Dr. Margolis' Office Locations
Margolis Vision1175 S Perry St Ste 250, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Directions (303) 797-1150
Colorado Ophthalmology and CosMEDics10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 365, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 797-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time going to Dr. Margolis. My former Ophthalmologist retired, plus, Dr. Margolis's office is close to where I work and accepts my insurance - two reasons why I selected him. His medical/front office staff were very pleasant. Laura spent approximately 35 minutes with her pre-examination and then left me in an exam room where I waited approximately 10-15 minutes for the Dr. to arrive. The Dr.'s examination was thorough and he explained quite a bit to me about the condition of my eyes. He's quite knowledgeable and diligent with his examination; however, my appointment took two hours!
About Dr. Alan Margolis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New Rochelle Hospital Medical Center
- Amherst College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margolis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Margolis has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Margolis speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.