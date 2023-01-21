Overview of Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD

Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and UM Laurel Medical Center.



Dr. Matsumoto works at Arthritis And Rheumatism Associates in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.