Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD
Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and UM Laurel Medical Center.
Arthritis Rheumatism Associate PC2730 University Blvd W Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (202) 293-9412
Arthritis & Rheumatism Associates PC2021 K St NW Ste 300, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (202) 293-1470
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UM Laurel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matsumoto is a knowledgeable and very professional physician. With arthritis in my back & some joint he always listens to any new issues that rise since prior office visits. Dr. Matsumoto offers and/or recommends the best to help with more pain and inflammatuon. Highly recommend this doctor. Thanks
About Dr. Alan Matsumoto, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Stanford University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Matsumoto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matsumoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
