Dr. Moshell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Moshell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Moshell, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Georgetown University Hospital Div of Dermatology5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 730, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 951-2400
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-7404Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
- 3 110 Irving St NW Ste 2B28, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-6227
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- New York University
- Dermatology
