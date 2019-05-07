Dr. Alan Oshinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oshinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Oshinsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Oshinsky, MD
Dr. Alan Oshinsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Oshinsky's Office Locations
Lutherville Personal Physicians1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 837-6126Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Alan E. Oshinsky M.d.p.a.301 Saint Paul St Ste 612, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 837-6126
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been seeing Dr Oshinsky for years, since she was a teenager. He has always did a great job! He finds the issue and cures it quickly. He explains everything so you understand before you leave his office. Also very quick to get appointment.
About Dr. Alan Oshinsky, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oshinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oshinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oshinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oshinsky has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oshinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oshinsky speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Oshinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oshinsky.
