Dr. Alan Parent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Parent, MD
Dr. Alan Parent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Parent's Office Locations
Cataract and Eye Consultants Of Michigan29753 Hoover Rd Ste A, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-4333
Cataract and Eye Consultants Of Michigan23133 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 205, Farmington, MI 48336 Directions (248) 478-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Always explains everything and makes sure you understand
About Dr. Alan Parent, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush U/Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- Rush U
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Parent has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Glaucoma and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
