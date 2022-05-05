See All Ophthalmologists in Warren, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Alan Parent, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Parent, MD

Dr. Alan Parent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Parent works at Cataract and Eye Consultants Of Michigan in Warren, MI with other offices in Farmington, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Glaucoma and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cataract and Eye Consultants Of Michigan
    29753 Hoover Rd Ste A, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 573-4333
  2. 2
    Cataract and Eye Consultants Of Michigan
    23133 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 205, Farmington, MI 48336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 478-8990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Migraine
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 05, 2022
    Always explains everything and makes sure you understand
    — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Parent, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225031628
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush U/Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Parent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parent has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Glaucoma and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Parent. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

