Overview of Dr. Alan Saitowitz, MD

Dr. Alan Saitowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Internal Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Jacobi Medical Center



Dr. Saitowitz works at Baptist Health Primary Care | Deerfield Beach (Hillsboro) in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.