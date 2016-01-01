Dr. Alan Sheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Sheen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Sheen, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Children's Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Alan E. Sheen3701 Houma Blvd Ste 101, Metairie, LA 70006 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 11:45am
Alan Sheen, M.D.185 Greenbrier Blvd Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsTuesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Children's Hospital
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Sheen, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1215009741
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital National Medical Center, Washington, DC
- Charity Hospital Tulane Div
- Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sheen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheen has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheen.
