Dr. Alan Turtz, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Turtz, MD

Dr. Alan Turtz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Turtz works at Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Turtz's Office Locations

    Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery
    2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pituitary Tumor
Meningiomas
Hydrocephalus
Pituitary Tumor
Meningiomas
Hydrocephalus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2022
    I thank God Dr. Turtz is my doctor. He is the most compassionate, caring, knowledgeable doctor I have ever been so honored to know. I cannot say enough good things about him.
    Dorothy Rohr — Aug 27, 2022
    Dr. Turtz's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Turtz

    About Dr. Alan Turtz, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1811083991
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Coll Penn
    • Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Turtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turtz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turtz works at Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Turtz’s profile.

    Dr. Turtz has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Turtz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

