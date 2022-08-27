Dr. Alan Turtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Turtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Turtz, MD
Dr. Alan Turtz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Turtz's Office Locations
Cooper Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turtz?
I thank God Dr. Turtz is my doctor. He is the most compassionate, caring, knowledgeable doctor I have ever been so honored to know. I cannot say enough good things about him.
About Dr. Alan Turtz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1811083991
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Penn
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turtz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Turtz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Turtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turtz has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Turtz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turtz.
