Dr. Alan Valadie, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (47)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Valadie, MD

Dr. Alan Valadie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Valadie works at Coastal Orthopedics - SR 64 East in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valadie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Orthopedics - SR 64 East
    8000 SR # 64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MCM Maxcare
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 22, 2022
    PA Ashley was smart, great communicator/listener. Annnd she gave the best shot ever whew. Mitchell assisted Ashley and he was upbeat & they worked well together. Dr Alan Valadie was referred by my PT sis: Sue Ann & he did a great job on my mothers hip. Thank you for employing such a wonderful staff. Thank you PA Ashley.
    B. Ellen — Apr 22, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Valadie, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578539862
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
