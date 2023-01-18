Dr. Greenlee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alandra Greenlee, DPM
Overview of Dr. Alandra Greenlee, DPM
Dr. Alandra Greenlee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ.
Dr. Greenlee works at
Dr. Greenlee's Office Locations
-
1
Jessica Fleischer, MD401 S Van Brunt St Ste 3, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-2770Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 3:30pm
-
2
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave Fl 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5315
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenlee?
Extremely professional extremely knowledgeable very friendly very thorough in explaining great pre and post op staff highly recommend her
About Dr. Alandra Greenlee, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1952720930
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenlee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenlee works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenlee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenlee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenlee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenlee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.