Overview of Dr. Albert Amini, MD

Dr. Albert Amini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Amini works at Arizona Premier Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Port Placements or Replacements and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.