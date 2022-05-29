See All Oncologists in Springfield, MO
Overview of Dr. Albert Bonebrake, MD

Dr. Albert Bonebrake, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Bonebrake works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Gynecologic Oncology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonebrake's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Gynecologic Oncology
    3850 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center Branson
  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 29, 2022
    Dr. Bonebrake removed a fairly big tumor from me . It has been several years ago. He was so kind. He came by my room in recovery to check on me and to make sure I understood everything. Thank God, my tumor was not cancerous. I would for sure choose him again.
    BRENDA CLAFLIN — May 29, 2022
    About Dr. Albert Bonebrake, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881636090
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Bonebrake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonebrake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonebrake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonebrake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonebrake works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Gynecologic Oncology in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bonebrake’s profile.

    Dr. Bonebrake has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonebrake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonebrake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonebrake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonebrake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonebrake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

