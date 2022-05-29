Dr. Albert Bonebrake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonebrake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Bonebrake, MD
Overview of Dr. Albert Bonebrake, MD
Dr. Albert Bonebrake, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Bonebrake's Office Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Gynecologic Oncology3850 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3065
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bonebrake removed a fairly big tumor from me . It has been several years ago. He was so kind. He came by my room in recovery to check on me and to make sure I understood everything. Thank God, my tumor was not cancerous. I would for sure choose him again.
About Dr. Albert Bonebrake, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1881636090
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonebrake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonebrake accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonebrake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonebrake has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonebrake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonebrake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonebrake.
