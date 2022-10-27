Dr. Albert Ing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Ing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Ing, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Dr. Ing works at
Locations
Jane B. Hernandez-ing M.d. Inc.46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 202, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 263-5037
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc and very knowledgeable
About Dr. Albert Ing, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1730144494
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus
- Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus
- Trenton Affil Hosp
- American University of the Caribbean
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ing works at
Dr. Ing has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ing speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ing.
