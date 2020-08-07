See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Albert Jun, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Albert Jun, MD

Dr. Albert Jun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Jun works at Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cornea Transplant and Cornea Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-5080
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Cornea Transplant
Cornea Surgery
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Cornea Transplant
Cornea Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Cornea Transplant
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Diseases
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Keratitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK)
Anterior Scleritis
Blepharorrhaphy
Blindness
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Coreoplasty
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Endophthalmitis
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridectomy
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Marfan Syndrome
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Eye Laceration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinoblastoma
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 07, 2020
    Dr. Jun saved my vision with a DMEK. He's the best there is for cornea R&R.
    — Aug 07, 2020
    About Dr. Albert Jun, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1780631994
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Jun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jun works at Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Jun’s profile.

    Dr. Jun has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cornea Transplant and Cornea Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

