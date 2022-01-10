Dr. Albert Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Albert Kim, MD
Dr. Albert Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery - Cam4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim explained everything in a calm and clear manner. He has excellent skills and we are totally blessed to have had his care at the excellent hospital, Barnes Jewish in St. Louis
About Dr. Albert Kim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235203670
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Skull Base Surgery, Chiari Malformation Type 1, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
