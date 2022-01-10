Overview of Dr. Albert Kim, MD

Dr. Albert Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Washington University Physicians in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Skull Base Surgery, Chiari Malformation Type 1, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.