Overview of Dr. Albert Lee, MD

Dr. Albert Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital, Madison County Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Lee works at Tallahassee Neurological Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.