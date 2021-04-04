Dr. Albert Sharf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Sharf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Sharf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Sharf works at
Locations
-
1
Albert J Sharf MD1845 E 12th St, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 470-7700
-
2
Albert J Sharf MD655 Euclid Ave Ste 304, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 470-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharf?
Been a patient here about 2 yrs...he is very good at explaining what's going on with my cardio conditions
About Dr. Albert Sharf, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1649349820
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Long Island Jewish
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharf accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharf works at
Dr. Sharf has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharf speaks Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.