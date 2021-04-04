Overview

Dr. Albert Sharf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Sharf works at Albert J Sharf MD in National City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.