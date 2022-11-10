Overview of Dr. Albert Volk, MD

Dr. Albert Volk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Volk works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.