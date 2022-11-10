Dr. Albert Volk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Volk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Augustine216 Southpark Cir E, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Flagler Hospital
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was seen several minutes after checking in.Dr. Volk & staff were friendly, knowledgeable, professional, helpful. I was given the care I needed (x- rays, thorough exam, cortisone shot), to ease my pain.At home care plan was discussed as an option instead of costly PT as requested). Follow-up visits were scheduled if needed w/ an option to return in a week if pain worsened. Dr. Volk was compassionate & under standing of my needs. He did not rush my visit & spent a good amount of time explaining things & answering Q's I had. This is the 2nd time I have visited him this year. Previous (injury). I highly recommend him & his team, including physical therapy staff. Thanks X-ray techs, Vicky @ front desk (for answers to my insurance Q's, & Dr.'s assistant Arlo - all wonderful. Definitely the type of Dr. & staff we need more of in this industry.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1730159427
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University Of Southern California
- Usc School Med
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Volk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volk has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Volk speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Volk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volk.
