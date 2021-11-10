Dr. Alberto Laureano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laureano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Laureano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alberto Laureano, MD
Dr. Alberto Laureano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Richmond and Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Laureano's Office Locations
Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Psc1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 500, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-1114
Allergy Solutions of Kentucky LLC230 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 977-5335
Central Kentucky Ear Nose & Throat Richmond1012 Ival James Blvd Ste B, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 624-3615
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Saint Joseph London
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Laureano over 20 years ago for long term chronic sinus issues. I found him to be very professional and knowledgeable about my condition. He explained what we would do and was 100% correct with everything he said. 23 years later, I have yet to deal with sinus issues again.
About Dr. Alberto Laureano, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023109758
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laureano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laureano accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laureano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laureano has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laureano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Laureano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laureano.
